3 dead, 4 injured in explosion in Bihar's Saran

Published: July 24, 2022 04:58 PM IST
Representational image. Photo: IANS.
Patna: Three persons were killed while four others were injured in an explosion in Bihar's Saran district on Sunday afternoon.

The explosion took place in the house of a person named Riyaz Mian in Khodaibagh village under Khaira police station, where firecrackers were kept in large quantities.

Riyaz Mian is a firecracker trader, who allegedly sold crackers illegally during marriages.

The explosion was so intense that his house was completely destroyed while cracks appeared in more than six adjoining houses. The police and firemen have recovered three bodies from the from the debris, including a woman and a child, which are yet to be identified.

According to the local police, five more persons are trapped inside the debris which could further increase the death toll.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Sadar hospital in Chhapra where their condition is stated to be critical.

