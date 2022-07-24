MLAs vacate worn-out quarters, opt for one-room facility instead of flat

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 15 MLAs have shifted to the one-room space with iron sheet roofing at "Nila" building in the MLA Quarters here as they had to vacate from their respective quarters in "Pampa" building, which is soon to be demolished for reconstruction.

MLAs opted for the small space available at "Nila" by spurning the offer of the Assembly secretariat for a stay in private flats. They shifted their residence to the single room in "Nila" block which is kept apart for former MLAs.

Since the renovation of the dilapidated and the age-old "Pampa" block may take years, these MLAs will have to settle down in this one-room space during the remaining tenure of the 15th Assembly. For them, this one room will end up as their staff room, bedroom and the MLA's office in Thiruvananthapuram.

M S Arun Kumar, P V Sreenijan, A Raja, P P Sumod, G Stephen, Dr Sujith Vijayan Pillai (CPM), C C Mukundan (CPI), Sajeev Joseph, T Siddiq, C R Mahesh, Sanish Kumar Joseph (Congress), U A Latheef, Kurokkoli Moideen, Najeeb Kanthapuram, M K M Asharaf (Muslim League) and Thomas K Thomas (NCP) shifted their official residence to "Nila" after handing over the keys of their respective quarters in "Pampa" block.

Even earlier itself, Thomas K Thomas used his room in the "Pampa" block just for office purposes. He stays in hotels whenever the Assembly is in session.

Earlier in March, a decision was taken to shift the official residence of these MLAs to a private flat at Killipalam.

Accordingly, the office of the Assembly Speaker had informed them that the room was allotted in the flat and hence, they should vacate their rooms in "Pampa".

As per the plan, the Assembly secretariat had to shell out Rs 48 lakh as annual rent for these flats.

But the MLAs opposed the move, citing security issues, impropriety in staying in a private flat and the huge expenditure involved in such a move.

Finally, the issue was amicably settled after the MLAs agreed to shift to "Nila" block. Since "Pampa" was an old block, those who stayed there got an additional room in the "Nila" block.

As per the plan, a new block with 60 flats meant for MLAs will replace the age-old "Pampa" block.

The design and estimate for the new block is yet to be finalised.

A tender has been invited for demolishing the "Pampa" building. "Pampa" was known as "new block" during olden days.