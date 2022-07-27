Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards: Anwar Ali, R Rajasree, Vinoy Thomas bag honours

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 27, 2022 06:18 PM IST Updated: July 27, 2022 09:20 PM IST
kerala-sahitya-akademi-awards
Anwar Ali, R Rajasree, Vinoy Thomas
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: The Kerala Sahitya Akademi announced its 2021 awards on Wednesday.

Anwar Ali won the poetry award for his work Mehaboob Express while R Rajasree and Vinoy Thomas jointly shared the novel Award for their respective works, Kalyaniyennum Dakshayaniyennum Perulla Randu Sthreekalude Katha and Puttu.

Devdas VM bagged the short story award for his work Vazhi Kanupidikkunnavar.

Winners of other categories are:

Drama - Pradeep Mundur, Namuk Jeevitham Parayam

Literary criticism - N Ajayakumar, Vaakile Nerangal

Biography/Auto-biography - Prof. TJ Joseph (Attupokatha Ormakal) and M Kunhaman (Athiru) are the joint winners.

Travelogue - Venu, Nagnarum Narabhojikallum

Translation - Aymanam John, Cain

Children's Literature - Raghunath Paleri, Avar Moovarum Oru Mazhavillum

Humour - Ann Palee, 'Aa' for Annamma

Scholarly Literature - Dr Gopakumar Cholayil, Kalavastha Vyathiyanangalum Keralavum: Soochanankalum Kaaranavum

--

Of the awards, one holds special significance. Prof TJ Joseph, one of the winners of the 2021's auto-biography award, was assaulted on allegations of blasphemy in 2010.

Members of the Popular Front of India ambushed Joseph and cut off his hand at the wrist for a question paper he had set when working as a lecturer at Newman College, Thodupuzha. Read about it here.

--

The winners will get Rs 20,000 cash award, a certificate and a plaque.

The award is given each year, since 1958, by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi to writers for their outstanding contributions to Malayalam literature.

The awards are given in various categories including poetry, novel, drama, short story, literary criticism, travelogue, translation and a few others.

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi is an autonomous body established to promote the Malayalam language and literature.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.