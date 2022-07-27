Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards: Anwar Ali, R Rajasree, Vinoy Thomas bag honours

Thrissur: The Kerala Sahitya Akademi announced its 2021 awards on Wednesday.

Anwar Ali won the poetry award for his work Mehaboob Express while R Rajasree and Vinoy Thomas jointly shared the novel Award for their respective works, Kalyaniyennum Dakshayaniyennum Perulla Randu Sthreekalude Katha and Puttu.

Devdas VM bagged the short story award for his work Vazhi Kanupidikkunnavar.

Winners of other categories are :

Drama - Pradeep Mundur, Namuk Jeevitham Parayam

Literary criticism - N Ajayakumar, Vaakile Nerangal

Biography/Auto-biography - Prof. TJ Joseph (Attupokatha Ormakal) and M Kunhaman (Athiru) are the joint winners.

Travelogue - Venu, Nagnarum Narabhojikallum

Translation - Aymanam John, Cain

Children's Literature - Raghunath Paleri, Avar Moovarum Oru Mazhavillum

Humour - Ann Palee, 'Aa' for Annamma

Scholarly Literature - Dr Gopakumar Cholayil, Kalavastha Vyathiyanangalum Keralavum: Soochanankalum Kaaranavum

Of the awards, one holds special significance. Prof TJ Joseph, one of the winners of the 2021's auto-biography award, was assaulted on allegations of blasphemy in 2010.

Members of the Popular Front of India ambushed Joseph and cut off his hand at the wrist for a question paper he had set when working as a lecturer at Newman College, Thodupuzha. Read about it here.

The winners will get Rs 20,000 cash award, a certificate and a plaque.

The award is given each year, since 1958, by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi to writers for their outstanding contributions to Malayalam literature.

The awards are given in various categories including poetry, novel, drama, short story, literary criticism, travelogue, translation and a few others.

The Kerala Sahitya Akademi is an autonomous body established to promote the Malayalam language and literature.