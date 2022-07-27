MVD seeks special authority to revitalize ailing private bus sector in Kerala

Kozhikode: A study report by Kerala’s Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has suggested constitution of a special authority to help the private bus industry in the state to recover from the severe crisis it has been facing since lockdown was implemented in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report has also called for utilising advanced digital technology to improve the efficiency of bus services.

After COVID-19 struck, 12,000 private buses in Kerala stopped services and, presently, barely a half of them have resumed regular trips, points out the report prepared by a team led by additional transport commissioner P S Pramoj Sankar based on a survey. The report has already been submitted to the Transport Department.

The chief suggestions of the report include: