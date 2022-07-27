MVD seeks special authority to revitalize ailing private bus sector in Kerala

Kozhikode: A study report by Kerala’s Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has suggested constitution of a special authority to help the private bus industry in the state to recover from the severe crisis it has been facing since lockdown was implemented in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report has also called for utilising advanced digital technology to improve the efficiency of bus services.
After COVID-19 struck, 12,000 private buses in Kerala stopped services and, presently, barely a half of them have resumed regular trips, points out the report prepared by a team led by additional transport commissioner P S Pramoj Sankar based on a survey. The report has already been submitted to the Transport Department.
The chief suggestions of the report include:
- Bring transport services in the private sector under a ‘Land Transport Authority’ or ‘Road Transport Authority.’
- Conduct feasibility studies on services by involving experts such as MVD officials, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) authorities, representatives from private bus industry, officials from National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) and academicians.
- Ensure vehicle location and tracking with proper GPS tracking at bus stands, bus stops and taxi stands.
- A ‘Travel demand management system’ utilising Intelligent Transport System (ITS). According to the study report, such a system would enable tracking of all vehicles on a particular route and plan trips accordingly. This will help the authorities conduct more services when there are a large number of passengers.
- A chip card is also suggested for passengers utilising public transport services.