Madhu lynching case: Yet another witness turns hostile

Mannarkad: The 17th witness in the Attapadi Madhu murder case has turned hostile, taking the number of witnesses to have backtracked from their earlier stance to seven.

K C Jolly, the 17th witness, is the latest witness to turn hostile. Jolly, who runs a tea shop in Chindakki, had earlier given statements before the magistrate and the police that she saw a mob rushing to the forest area in Mukkali to detain Madhu forcefully and that the tribal youth was in their custody upon returning.

However, Jolly told the court that the police had coerced her into giving such a statement before the magistrate, and she had not stated anything like that before the police.

She further said she learned about the incident through newspapers and television and switched off her mobile phone due to numerous calls from police.

The defence counsel claimed police was forcing witnesses to give false statements before the court under cover of a recent direction from the Witness Protection Council.

They argued that the 13th witness, who earlier gave statements in favour of the prosecution, was now giving contradictory replies. Hence, the statements cannot be taken into account. However, Public Prosecutor Rajesh M Menon told the court the witness gave a 'valid and clear-cut' statement that he had seen Madhu being assaulted by the mob.

The court will testify Jolly and 18th witness Forest watcher Kalimooppan tomorrow.