Woman dies without funds for treatment despite Rs30 lakh deposit at Karavannur Coop bank

Iringalakkuda: All the money that Devassy had earned from his 40 years of hard work in Mumbai was deposited at Karuvannur Cooperative Bank. When his wife Philomena fell ill and required advance medical care, the bank did not give him his money despite several requests.

Karalam Theykkanathu Philomena (70) died of her disease yesterday after being deprived of the money needed for her treatment. Later, after her death, the bank was ready to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the family.

Philomena needed medicines worth Rs 40,000 a day. Devassy visited the bank many times requesting to return at least some money from his own account. After she died, Devassy kept her dead body in front of the bank and staged a protest. With a broken heart, he said, “I had deposited the money - Rs 30 lakh - I earned through my 40 long years of hard work in Mumbai at the bank. They shooed me away like a street dog when I asked them for my money to aid my wife’s medical treatment. They did not release even a paise. She died deprived of advanced medical treatment.”

Devassy, aged 80, still rides an auto rickshaw for a living, even as his life’s earnings of Rs 30 lakh remain deposited in the bank.

It is alleged that the bank fell into a crisis after the administrative committee led by the CPM misappropriated almost Rs 300 crore. Devassy, who worked at a pharmaceutical company in Mumbai, and his wife Philomena who worked as a nursing assistant with the Government deposited all their earnings in this bank.

This is said to be the third death after depositors were unable to withdraw the money from the Karuvannur bank. After Philomena’s son Dino and Devasssy protested in front of the bank with Philomena’s dead body, the bank officials decided to give the kin Rs 2 lakh.

The Police have charged a case against Devassy and a few Congress and BJP leaders for blocking the road and showing disrespect to a dead body.

Philomena’s funeral would be held at Maparanam Holy Cross Church here at 11 am. She is survived by her husband Devassy, son Dino and daughter-in-law Sonia.

Have filed the report; Not willing to comment further: In-charge

The report on the incident has been filed with the Cooperative department, said the bank in charge. He refused to comment any further.

A person associated with the bank said Devassy was given money at different times after the scam came to light. As other depositors were also to be given money, his money could not be released last month.