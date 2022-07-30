Is federalism under threat? No, says Guv Khan; Yes, counters Speaker Rajesh

Thrissur: It was indeed a clash of ideologies as Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Speaker M B Rajesh came face to face for a dialogue at the Manorama News Conclave 2022 here on Saturday.

The Governor challenged Rajesh's argument that the present atmosphere in the country has not been conducive for debates. He blamed “ideologies that were born outside India” for suppressing dissent even without naming Marxism or Communism which Rajesh subscribes to.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Speaker M B Rajesh came face to face for a dialogue at the Manorama News Conclave 2022. Photo: Onmanorama

In his opening remarks at a session on “Federalism: Cooperative or Coercive”, Rajesh said dialogue, debates, discussion and dissent are the core values of democracy. “However, we are lacking dialogue and debates while dissent is being criminalised,” he said. He also said there are apprehensions about the idea of federalism coming under a threat and erosion of states' rights in every spheres. Rajesh said he believed those fears were not misplaced.

In his reply, the governor said he did not agree with the view that the atmosphere in the country has become not conducive for debates.

For thousands of years, much before the Constitution came into existence, India has had a tradition of free spirit which facilitated exchange of ideas. On the other hand, political ideologies which originated not in India have legitimised the use of force or compulsion, the governor said.

Kerala Speaker M B Rajesh at the Manorama News Conclave 2022, Thrissur. Photo: Onmanorama

He cited the opposition he had to face while attending a function at Kannur university as an example of ideological intolerance.

Rubbishing the fears of states' powers being curtailed, Khan said the arrangements in place will only be strengthened.

“I don't think anybody is attempting to take away the powers of states. Strong states are needed as much as national unity. But we should have dialogue,” he said.

“Eternal vigilance has to be exercised if we have to maintain our unity and integrity. Those who try to intrude our country today realise the country's strength. It's not only the military strength. It's also the strength of our nationalism,” he said.

Guv rakes up Muslim girl row

Referring to the incident in which a Muslim girl was humiliated by a religious leader for coming to a public event, the governor said no political party raised their voice against it. “A Muslim girl was humiliated in public simply because she was extremely meritorious. No party opened its mouth then. What action was taken against the man who insulted her,” he said.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Manorama News Conclave 2022, Thrissur. Photo: Onmanorama

In reply, Rajesh said it was an isolated incident and everyone had condemned it.

When Rajesh sought the governor's opinion on the threats being posed to fiscal federalism, Khan said instead of taking a doctrinal attitude on economic matters, states should go for innovative policies. “If we have a vision, education alone can change Kerala,” he said.