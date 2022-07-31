Monsoon to intensify in Kerala in August; heavy rain expected from Monday

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department and various other private weather agencies have warned that monsoon in Kerala will intensify from Monday. There are clear indications that there will be heavy rain in the state starting next week.

On Sunday, the state is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall with lightning, which could continue into the next two days as well. A cyclonic vortex prevails over the central south Bay of Bengal. Fishermen in Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka coasts have been warned against venturing into the seas till August 3. Gusts at speeds of 50km/hr are also likely along these coasts and in the southeast Arabian Sea.

Seven districts under yellow alert today

The Met department has sounded a yellow alert for seven districts in the state on Sunday, including Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram.

On Monday, all districts, except Wayanad, have been issued a special directive to take precaution on account of the weather. Kottayam and Idukki are on orange alert and the rest of the districts on yellow.

On August 2, all eight districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur have been sounded an orange alert and the remaining districts have been placed under yellow alert.

On August 3, Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod and Kannur will be under yellow alert, and the remaining districts under orange alert.

Though monsoon began in Kerala on May 29, it weakened in June, as has been the case since the past few years now. A rainfall deficit of 53% was recorded in June.

However, the first two weeks of July saw the state making up for the deficit, especially the northern districts.

As per the estimate, at the end of July, the decrease in monsoon in the state has come down to 26%.

Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod have received normal monsoon so far.