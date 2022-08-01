An elderly woman bequeaths her house in 7 cents to her tenant’s family

Mannadi (Pathanamthitta): A woman in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta bequeathed her house and 7 cents of land to the family which started living in her house as tenants, years ago.

In a gesture of selfless love, Choorakkad Chandramathi Amma, aged 77, bequeathed her house to Mannadi Padinjarekunnathethu Saraswathi Ammal who lived like her own sibling in her house for 14 years. Ponnu, daughter of Saraswathi Ammal and her late husband Joseph, in whose name the property has been bequeathed, grew up in this house.

Joseph, a native of Ernakulam and his wife Saraswathi Ammal started living in Chandramathi Amma’s house when their daughter Ponnu was just 4 months old, for a rent of Rs 500.

Later, on understanding Joseph’s financial difficulties, Chandramathi Amma decided to forgo the rent. By then, Joseph and his family had already become a support and care for spinster Chandramathi. Joseph died four years ago. It was Chandramathi Amma who lent a helping hand when life remained a question mark for Saraswathi Ammal as Joseph died suddenly.

Chandramathi Amma held Saraswathi Ammal and Ponnu close to her; She derided the question of whether such a family wouldn’t be a burden for her at her age. Chandramathi Amma has been a caring mother for Ponnu all these years. Chandramathi Amma said, she decided to bequeath her house and 7 cents of land to Ponnu to ensure that the family who lived with her as her own, for years together, would not have to be on the streets with no place to go.

Chandramathi Amma also has dreams and wishes about Ponnu’s higher studies as the latter has just completed her plus two.