Pastor, 2 daughters killed as car falls into stream in Thiruvalla

Pathanamthitta: A pastor and his two daughters were killed as their car fell into a stream at Vennikulam, near Thiruvalla, in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Monday morning.

The deceased are Varayannoor native Chandy Mathew, and his daughters Feba and Blessy. They were the only occupants in the car.



Chandy Mathew, a pastor of the Church Of God denomination, was staying in Ranni as part of his ecclesiastical duties.



The accident happened on the Eraviperoor-Vennikulam road.



The identity of the riders were ascertained from the college identity cards of the girls.



Blessy, Feba. Photo: Manorama

Blessy and Feba were students of the Mar Gregorios College at Parumala.

Meanwhile, one person died and another got injured after being swept away in a flash flood at Kumbhavurutty Falls, near Aryankavu panchayath, in neighbouring Kollam district on Sunday evening.



Kerala is likely to witness 'heavy to very heavy rains' for four days from today until Thursday, the India Meteorological Department has informed.



IMD has issued an orange alert, indicating heavy or very heavy rains, in Idukki, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam today.

