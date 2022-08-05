Acute diesel shortage cripples KSRTC services

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has cut down 50 per cent of its ordinary bus services due to acute shortage of diesel. According to the KSRTC management, only 25 per cent of its services will be operated on Saturday. No services will be operated on Sunday.

The oil companies had stopped supplying diesel to the KSRTC after the total unpaid oil bill arrears of the Corporation went up to Rs135 crore.

The services of half of the buses from the KSRTC depot in Kottarakkara were disrupted. Of the 67 buses in the depot, 33 did not operate services.

The chain services from the depot to Kollam, Pathanapuram, Punalur, Adoor, Ayur and Parippally got completely derailed.

The passengers, especially students, had a harrowing time. The passengers later staged a protest inside the Kottarakkara bus stand.