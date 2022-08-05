Kerala rain: Shutters of Malampuzha Dam to open soon

Idukki: Several dams in Kerala raised their shutters on Friday as a result of the increased inflow following heavy rainfall in the region over the last several days.

Malampuzha Dam, the second largest dam in Kerala, is slated to raise its shutters at 3 pm.

Earlier, three shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam were opened by 30 cm at 1 pm on Friday to release 534 cubic feet of water. This was later doubled to well over 1,000 cubic feet to release excess water.

Kerala Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine urged public to be cautious.

Water released from the dam reached the first residential area of Vallakkadavu through the Periyar within 20 minutes. The water flows through Manjumala, Vandiperiyar, Mlamala, Shanthippalam, Chappath, Aalady, Upputhara and Ayyappankovil to join Idukki reservior.

The water level in the dam had reached 136.05 feet at 8 pm last night. The maximum permitted capacity of the dam is 137.1 feet.

Meanwhile, the blue alert continues in the Idukki dam and its shutters too are likely to be opened.

If the water level rises for another 2 feet, an orange alert will be sounded.

Pinarayi writes to Stalin



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday wrote to his counterpart in Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, on the recent crisis unfolding in the State on account of incessant rain in the region.

With more rain on the way, Vijayan said that the water level in Mullaperiyar Dam will reach dangerous levels.

The water level has already neared 136 ft.

Vijayan sought an urgent intervention to regulate the water discharge so as to steadily bring down the water level to a safe point.

He also urged Stalin to make arrangements so that the Kerala government is alerted about the opening of shutters at least 24 hours in advance.

This, he said, is vital to take precautionary measures for ensuring the safety of the people residing in the downstream of Mullaperiyar dam.

Other dams



The shutters of the Thenmala and Parappar dams were also raised today.



The Ernakulam district administration is on high alert with the water levels in Periyar and Moovattupuzha rivers reaching above the dangerous level.

As the shutters of Parambikkulam, Thunakkadavu, and Sholayar dams have been raised, areas along the banks of Chalakkudy River are on high alert.

The Ernakulam District Administration has warned that the houses along the Chalakkudy River banks must be evacuated as the water level is expected to rise by up to two-and-a-half metres.

Many parts of Kerala received heavy rainfall right from Thursday morning. In the 24 hours ending Thursday morning at 8.30, a rainfall of 92.7 mm was recorded in the Thrissur district. Idukki (75.6 mm), Ernakulam (39.6 mm) and Kottayam (51 mm) districts received rainfall as mentioned.