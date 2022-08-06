Health Min visits poorly managed hospital in Thiruvalla, transfers superintendent

Thiruvalla: Health Minister Veena George on Saturday made an unexpected visit to the Thiruvalla Taluk Hospital. On learning that there were lapses in hospital management, superintendent Ajaya Mohan was issued a transfer order to Chengannur.

The minister, who reached the hospital around 11 am, saw patients waiting in a queue. Only two OPs were functional. Doctors who had signed the register were not present at the hospital. The patients standing there informed the minister that not even the necessary medicines were available at the hospital.

Following the complaints, the minister expressed her ire to the hospital superintendent and issued an emergency order transferring the latter.

According to the minister, even the blood banks were functioning improperly. She also inquired why temporary employees weren't being appointed if the staff was less.

Complaints against the superintendent have come up earlier as well. As per reports, some complaints even reached the MLA. It is the Municipal Councillor, along with others, who approached the minister with complaints related to the management of the hospital.