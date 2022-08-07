Airfares soar as expats set to return to Gulf after vacation

Dubai: The airfares to the Gulf sector have soared as the expats seek to return after spending the annual vacation at their homes.

The ticket fare to Dubai per person is up to 1500 Dirham (Rs 32,250) from August 14. The fares touch 2000 Dirham after August 20, while it crosses 2000 Dirham (Rs 43,000) on August 30 and 31. This is the state of affairs till September 30.

Due to the heavy rush of passengers travelling home for Onam, the flight fares from Dubai to Kerala during the first week of September have also increased.

Even now, cheap air tickets are not available in the Kochi, Kozhikode, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi sectors.

Several people are preparing for the return journey in the hope that there could be a chartered flight service, akin to the one operated from the UAE to Kerala during the Covid pandemic amid soaring airfares. But there are restrictions for several companies to operate chartered flights in the UAE-India sector.

Etihad cuts down on passengers

Abu Dhabi: The Etihad Airways has cut down the number of passengers on board the flights to the US due to payload restrictions.

Several passengers had to depend on other carriers at the last minute and had to shell out up to Rs 2 lakh per ticket.

The Airways has stated that compensation would be paid to those affected and that complaints are being addressed.

Phone - +971 600 555 666

Website - www.etihad.com