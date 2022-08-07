Pathanamthitta: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has again trained its gun on State Health Minister Veena George for her perceived aloofness.

The minister drew flak during the CPI’s Pathanamthitta district conference. Amid a general discussion during the conference, it was alleged that Minister Veena George has a ‘phone allergy’ and that she won’t attend the phone calls even when called on her official number.

Minister Veena was accused of not having control over her department. The good name earned during former Health Minister K K Shailaja’s term has long gone now, it was said.

The scuffle between Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar and Veena George had brought shame, CPI members alleged during the conference.

Chittayam Gopakumar, a CPI member and MLA from Adoor, had earlier publicly criticised that the Minister, who is in charge of the Pathanamthitta district, does not respond to phone calls from other MLAs in the district and does not discuss matters with them.

In response, Veena George had hit back saying Gopakumar has vested interests and has been spreading false allegations.

The organisation report presented also criticised the CPM. Discussions are not held during the LDF district meetings.

Janeesh Kumar, MLA, has been behaving toward the CPI with enmity. No action has been taken against those who attacked the CPI workers in Angadikkal, it was alleged.

KGMOA criticises the minister

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association (KGMOA), meanwhile, has criticised the minister's recent decision to transfer Thiruvalla taluk hospital superintendent Dr Ajay Mohan.



The doctors' body alleged it was a personal attack and said its members would observe a black day in Thiruvalla on Monday.

The Association said medicine scarcity is prevalent across the hospitals in Kerala, and by transferring Dr Ajay Mohan, the minister has added fuel to the attacks on the doctors.

During a surprise visit to the hospital on Saturday, Veena found many discrepancies and held the superintendent responsible.

He was transferred immediately to Chengannur taluk hospital as deputy superintendent.

The minister, who reached the hospital around 11 am, saw patients waiting in a queue. Only two OPs were functional.

Doctors who had signed the register were not present at the hospital. The patients standing there informed the minister that not even the necessary medicines were available at the hospital.

According to the minister, even the blood banks were functioning improperly. She also inquired why temporary employees weren't being appointed if the staff was less.

Complaints against the superintendent have come up earlier as well.

As per reports, some complaints even reached the MLA. It is the Municipal Councillor, along with others, who approached the minister with complaints related to the management of the hospital.