Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

50 sovereigns gold, Rs 1 lakh burgled from priest’s house in Kottayam

Our Correspondent
Published: August 10, 2022 04:24 PM IST
1. Chilly powder sprinkled in a bid to mask human scent. 2. A gold chain that was found lying on the path through which the burglar is suspected to have escaped.
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: A major burglary has been reported from the house of a priest at Kooroppada village, which is about 20 km east of Kottayam town. About 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 1 lakh in cash have been lost as per preliminary assessment.

The break-in happened when Father Jacob Ninan and other family members had gone out for prayer on Tuesday. Preliminary investigation suggests that the culprit is a close acquaintance of the family.

A part of the stolen gold was later found near the house.

RELATED ARTICLES

Chilly powder was found sprinkled all around the property in a bid to mask human scent. Further investigation is on.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.