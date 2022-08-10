Holiday today for schools running relief camps in 6 Kerala districts

Holiday has been declared today for educational institutions in select regions in the districts of Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur where relief camps are operational.

In Alappuzha district, all educational institutions, including professional colleges in the Kuttanad Taluk will remain closed on Wednesday.

In the other taluks in the Alappuzha district, schools and colleges that run relief camps will remain closed on the day, informed district collector VR Krishna Teja.

In Pathanamthitta district, all schools that were turned into relief camps will remain closed. However, university examinations will be held as scheduled, said collector Divya S Iyer.

In the districts of Ernakulam, Kottayam and Thrissur, educational institutions hosting relief camps will remain closed.

In Idukki district, holiday has been given for all schools and colleges in the Vazhathoppu grama panchayat. Meanwhile, in the Mariapuram grama panchayat, only the educational institutions that are not running camps will be operational. However, the holiday will not be applicable to professional colleges and residential schools and scheduled exams and interviews will continue, informed Idukki district collector.