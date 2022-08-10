Malayalam
Kerala's majestic Idukki Dam projects tricolour celebrating India's Independence

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 10, 2022 11:12 PM IST
Idukki Dam
The Idukki Dam decorated with the tricolour on Wednesday night.
Topic | Idukki

A message of national pride amid trying times has emerged from Kerala's Idukki district.

On Wednesday night, the tricolour was beamed onto the cascading waters from the Idukki Dam, which is one of the highest arch-dams in Asia.

Kerala Minister for Water Resources, Roshy Augustine released an image of the show hosted by the District Tourism Promotion Council marking the occasion of India's 75th year of Independence.

The Dam had been a centre of attraction in Kerala in recent days since its shutters were raised to discharge excess water from heavy rains.

In the event of the raising of shutters, caution had been advised to residents along the water bodies in the district.

