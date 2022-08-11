Man held for threatening Madhu's mother

Palakkad: One person has been arrested for allegedly threatening the mother and sister of Madhu, a tribal youth beaten to death by a mob in Agali in 2018.

Meanwhile, a court has posted to August 16 the hearing of a petition seeking to cancel the bail of the accused in the Madhu murder case. It accepted the prosecution's request to suspend the examination of witnesses in the case till trial proceedings in the plea get completed.

The arrested was identified as Shifhan (Shaji -24), a native of Parayankunnu, Mukkali. He is the grandson of Abbas, an accused in the Madhu murder case.

According to the case, Shaji threatened Madhu’s mother Malli and his sister Sarasu to force them to give statements in favour of the accused in the murder case. The police, during the probe, found that Abbas had reached Madhu’s house in a vehicle driven by Shaji.

The cops lodged a threatening case based on the court's direction after Malli submitted a complaint before it.

Abbas is absconding. A probe team led by Agali DySP N Muraleedharan conducted a search in the medical shop where Shaji is employed and seized Rs 36 lakh.