13 Collectorates to get a makeover; 28 Village Offices to become ‘smart’

Thiruvananthapuram: A sum of Rs 48 crore has been sanctioned for renovating 13 District Collectorates and making 28 village offices smart. This includes the renovation of the Revenue Divisional Court (RDO) at Thiruvananthapuram from where a mainour was stolen.



Out of the Rs 22 crore earmarked to make village offices smart, Rs 20 crore will be spent on building offices and Rs 2 crore for acquiring land.

A sum of Rs 13 crore will be allocated to renovate Collectorates and create facilities at the collectors’ camp offices. The Wayanad District Collectorate is not part of the upgradation plan.

For the construction of the camp office of the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector, Rs 4.42 crore will be spent, while Rs 4.60 lakh will be utilized for renovating the Magistrate’s chamber and the court hall in the RDO’s Court.

A total of Rs 28.29 lakh will be used to construct a new room at the RDO Office at Fort Kochi which considers many cases pertaining to converting the status of land.

For the construction of the house of Alappuzha District Collector and his camp office, Rs 1.95 crore has been set apart. Also, sanction has been given for spending Rs 50.86 lakh for the repairs of Kollam Collectorate conference hall, Rs 2.98 lakh for the renovation of the camp office of Idukki Collector, Rs 60 lakh for Thrissur Collectorate renovation, Rs 1.23 crore for the renovation of Palakkad Collectorate and conference hall, Rs 87.75 lakh for the modernization of Kozhikode Collectorate by bringing an e-office cubicle and another Rs 21.30 lakh for the renovation the Collector’s camp office, Rs 1.15 crore for Kannur Collectorate conference hall and Rs 52 lakh for the renovation of Kasargod Collectorate and the Collector’s camp office.

A sum of Rs 12.74 lakh has been set apart for building a video conference hall at the Land Revenue Commissioner's office, while Rs 44 lakh will be used for renovating the chamber, office library, and conference hall of the Land Board Secretary.