Thiruvananthapuram: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, a campaign encouraging people to bring home the Tricolour - the Indian National flag - and to hoist it to mark the 75 th anniversary of Indian Independence day, begins today.

From today through the 15th of August, all houses, institutions under the government, public-sector, self-governance institutions, government buildings, educational institutions, and private institutions can all hoist the National flag.

The tricolour hoisted in the houses need not be lowered at night during these three days from today. The flags raised in places other than the flag poles in Government and non-Government offices also need not be lowered during the next three days. The national flag may be hoisted on the official flag masts in Government offices only on August 15.

It has been directed that the National flag must be hoisted in the main areas of the Government office buildings from today.

Chief secretary Dr V P Joy requested all employees in the State Government, public sector and self-governance institutions to raise the tricolour in their houses.

Other directions



Flags made of cotton, polyester, woollen, silk, and khadi cloth materials - hand woven or machine woven - must be used for the flags.



The national flag must be in a rectangular shape of any size, in a length to breadth ratio of 3:2.

Damaged, dirty or torn flags must not be used. The Tricolour must not be hoisted on a flag pole along with any other flags.

It should not be hoisted in an upside-down manner or used in a decorative form.

The flag should not touch the ground or the floor wherever hoisted. There must be no writings on the flags.

No one, other than the VIPs, is permitted to put up a tricolour flag on their vehicles.

Take a selfie, upload



As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, one can virtually pin the national flag, take a selfie with the tricolour and upload it. The selfies with tricolour can be uploaded on www.harghartiranga.com website.

