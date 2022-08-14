BJP, Congress rap Jaleel for controversial Kashmir remark 

Kozhikode: BJP and Congress leaders have made a scathing attack on former Minister K T Jaleel for his controversial "Azad Kashmir" remark.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is protecting Jaleel, who has taken up the slogan of the disruptive forces.

The Union Minister said the Kerala Assembly Speaker could not wash off his hands from the responsibility with regard to the controversial remark of Jaleel since the latter's visit to Kashmir was on behalf of an Assembly Committee.

Opposition Leader in the Assembly VD Satheesan, on his part, wanted to know whether Jaleel made the "Azad Kashmir" remark, which no Indian uses, with the knowledge of the Chief Minister and the CPM.

He demanded that if it was done deliberately, Jaleel should withdraw his remarks about Kashmir which are similar to those rendered by Pakistan.

BJP national executive member P K Krishnadas demanded that a case should be registered against Jaleel for his anti-national utterances. He said that Jaleel has proved once again that the latter still acts as a leader of the outlawed organisation, SIMI.

BJP State president K Surendran said that the refusal to take action against Jaleel has demonstrated the fact that the State Government is supporting the anti-national activities. He made it clear that the BJP would take legal recourse if the police are not registering a case against Jaleel.

Govindan says Jaleel remark not that of CPM

Local Body Minister and CPM state secretariat member M V Govindan has made it clear that the statement made by Jaleel on Kashmir is not that of the view of the CPM.

The CPM has a clear stand on India and Kashmir. Any statement coming contrary to it is not the party's stand, he clarified.