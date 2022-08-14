All shutters closed in Mullaperiyar dam

Thodupuzha: All the shutters of the Mullaperiyar Dam, which were earlier opened as part of a precautionary measure during the heavy rain in the catchment area recently, have now been closed as the inflow of water to the dam has come to 1743 cusecs of water.

The two shutters, which remained open, were closed by Saturday evening as the water level in the dam came to 138.05 feet.

There is no rain at the catchment area right now.

Tamil Nadu is now taking 2194 cusecs of water from the dam. As per the Rule Curve, Tamil Nadu can store 138.40 feet of water till August 20.

Meanwhile, the red alert in the Idukki Dam still continues even though the water lever has receded.

Now, only shutter number 3 is opened at a height of 40 cm and 200,00 litres of water are released through it. The present water level in the dam is 2386.86 feet.