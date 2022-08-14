Ex-IB officer booked in ISRO conspiracy case stopped from flying to UK

Nedumbassery: A former Intelligence Bureau official accused in the conspiracy case behind the sensational ISRO espionage case, dating back to the mid-1990s, was refused nod to fly abroad by the Immigration wing at the Cochin International Airport at Nedumbassery in central Kerala.

K V Thomas and his wife had arrived at the airport on Saturday to board a flight to the UK in order to visit their daughter, who is settled there. Both of them were stopped from proceeding further when they entered the immigration counter at the airport after checking-in.

The immigration officers cited a lookout notice against him to deny boarding.

"My wife was so shocked with the unexpected turn of events that she fell sick and had to be given medical attention. I lost over Rs 2 lakh towards the purchase of the flight ticket," Thomas said.

Thomas clarified that the CBI itself had earlier made it clear that he had no involvement in the case.

He also said that there was no validity for a lookout notice after one year of its issuance in a case in which the CBI has not yet given a chargesheet.

Thomas said he would soon approach the court, seeking the lifting of his travel ban.