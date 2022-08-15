India @75 | Federalism is the key to nation's strength: Pinarayi Vijayan

On India's 75th Independence Day, Kerala witnessed many colorful and widespread celebrations across the State. CM Pinarayi Vijayan hoisted the national flag at the Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on the day.

In his speech, he said that federalism is the key to our nation's strength. He said, “A strong centre, satisfied states and regional administrations formed by the local self governments are the strong basis of the federal set up. The elements of federalism should be completely followed everywhere, including the financial sector.”

The CM said that only when the fund required for developmental activities are available, will the benefits of federalism reach the people. “India accepts all languages and cultures. Any position forgetting secularism denies the aims put forward the the independence struggle.” The CM also received the guard of honour of different battalions.

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan gave a special address to Malayalis on the day, and it was aired via his social media page.

Interestingly, in the short address, the governor took the effort to give the speech completely in Malayalam. “Each of our acts as Indians should be for the benefit of our fellow beings and the development of Kerala and the country,” said the governor, who signed off with 'Loka Samastha Sughino Bhavanthu' and 'Jai Hind.' He also went on to share photos from the flag hoisting event at the Raj Bhavan.

Kerala ministers also hoisted flags for the celebrations in various parts of the State.

Devaswom Minister K Radhakrishnan received the guard of honour at the I-Day event in Thrissur, while Ahamed Devarkovil in Kasaragod, M V Govindan in Wayanad, A K Saseendran in Palakkad, P A Mohammed Riyas in Kozhikode, P Rajeev in Ernakulam and J Chnincu Rani in Kollam are a few of the others who led the parade in other parts of the State.