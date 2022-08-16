Malayalam
Plus-Two student gang-raped in Thrissur, one arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 16, 2022 03:15 PM IST Updated: August 16, 2022 04:12 PM IST
gangrape
Representational image.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: One person has been arrested over the gang-rape of a teenage girl allegedly by her father's friends at Punnayurkulam in Thrissur district. A hunt is on for two others. Police suspect the accused are part of a narcotics mafia.

The alleged crime happened two months ago, but it came to light now after the girl opened up to her teacher a few days ago and the latter alerted the police.

"I wanted to report to the police and told about the ordeal to my mother; however, she refused to file the complaint," the girl stated.

The accused had approached the girl's father to buy ganja (marijuana), police stated, while indicating the man was a drug peddler.

A probe is on to ascertain if more people are involved, police added.

(To be updated)

