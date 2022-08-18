Malayalam
Missing Malayali soldier’s body, damaged car found

Our Correspondent
Published: August 18, 2022 02:47 PM IST
Captain Nirmal Shivarajan. Photo: Manorama Online.
Kochi: Authorities have confirmed the death of Captain Nirmal Shivarajan, a Mamangalam native who had gone missing during his trip from Madhya Pradesh to Jabalpur.

He was reportedly trapped in flash floods and his body was found a kilometer away from his completely damaged car.

He was on his way to the Army Education Corps Centre in Pachmarhi on the night of August 15 when he was hit by the floods.

Though the rescue team had received the car’s GPS signals, they couldn’t find the vehicle initially. It was during a search on Thursday that they found the car, a colleague told his family.

The windshield of the vehicle was found broken.
Nirmal had contacted his mother, who resides in Kerala, around 8 pm on Monday, and his wife at 8.30 pm. He informed them there was a severe blockade on the road due to heavy rain, but didn't raise any alarm over the situation.

His phone got switched off around 9 pm on the day. A search was launched after his parents informed the army officials they failed to contact Nirmal.

Though a flood alert was issued to commuters traveling along the route, it is believed that Nirmal was unaware of the same.

