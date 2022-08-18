Navy sailor arrested for impregnating minor in Kochi

Kochi: A navy personnel was arrested on Thursday for impregnating a minor girl here.

He has been identified as Hans Raj (26), a native of Behror in Alwar district, Rajasthan.

The crime came to light after the 17-year-old girl developed a baby bump. She was by then eight months pregnant.

The girl later revealed that she was sexually assaulted by Raj who lived next door.

Raj is already married. Apparently, the crime was committed when Raj's 20-year-old wife returned home for childbirth.

They have a six-month-old baby.

Though Raj initially denied these allegations, he confessed to the crime during questioning.