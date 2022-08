Idukki: A charred remains of a young man was found tangled in chains near Chinnakanal here on Friday.

The man has been identified as Tarun, a native of 301 colony. He was 25.

The body was found tied to the window in a manger. A stick was also found near the body.

It was locals who discovered the body. Santhanpara police has reached the spot and is investigating the case.