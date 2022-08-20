Guruvayur: As many as 245 weddings will be held at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple on Sunday (August 21).

The Devasawom has made arrangements to avoid rush and conduct the weddings as per the timings.

In addition to the three wedding halls, two temporary halls have also been set up. The temple has received bookings for 245 wedding ceremonies for Sunday.

The marriage groups have to come to the special shamiyana near the Melpathur auditorium.

The security personnel would take each group to the wedding hall at the time of the 'muhurtham' (auspicious time) for the wedding.

Only a maximum of 20 people, including the photographer, would be allowed near the wedding hall. Arrangements have been made at the municipality office for the marriage registration. The registration counter will be open from 8am onwards.

The authorities had stopped the booking after 200 weddings were booked for August 21.

After Manorama reported this, the High Court had taken a case, suo motu. Following the news report, the Devaswom resumed booking.

The Devaswom and the municipality have also informed the court that all arrangements have been made.

Forty-four weddings will be held at the temple on Saturday. Bookings for over 100 weddings have already been made for September 1 and 11.