Kerala policeman arrested with MDMA, ganja in Idukki

A policeman in Kerala's Idukki district was taken into custody on Saturday while in possession of banned substances, including highly potent synthetic drug MDMA.

The excise department nabbed the civil police officer, MJ Shanavas and his friend Shamnas Shaji from Muthalakkodam near Thodupuzha.

The excise had been tipped off about illegal activities in the region.

The officers also confiscated a car and a bike belonging to the duo. At least 3.5gm MDMA and 20gm dried ganja were found in the car.

Shamnas had tried to escape during the raid but was tracked down. Shanavas was stationed at the AR Camp in Idukki.