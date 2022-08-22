Kerala to see widespread rain for next 3 hours: IMD

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness a spell of heavy rainfall on Monday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that there is a possibility of rain in all the 14 districts for the next three hours.

If this spell is to continue, then all two shutters of Aruvikkara dam are likely to be raised by 30 cm each.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Geromic George has urged residents living on river banks and in low-lying regions to be cautious.

Earlier, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) had informed that the State is likely to see rain for the next five days.

The IMD sounded a yellow alert in Ernakulam and Idukki on Tuesday.

The alert remains for these two districts on Wednesday as well and tapers off for just Idukki on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kottayam sees a yellow alert on Wednesday.

For many, this spell of rainfall will come as a welcome respite from the scorching heat the state has seen the past few days.