SFI students lock away principal, who denied readmission to their leader, for an hour

Thiruvananthapuram: Students Federation of India (SFI) activists of the Karyavattom Government College on Monday locked up their principal for over an hour, seeking readmission for their leader to a course he had completed.

As the news of the commotion spread, a police party rushed to the campus. But the students tried to lock the main gate to prevent the cops from entering the college.

What instigated the SFI activists was the principal's refusal to heed their request to grant readmission to their leader to the same course he completed.

A group of students met the principal with the demand on Monday evening; however, the latter refused to change his stance. The SFI leader completed his degree course last year. However, he has certain papers to clear. Given the situation, the principal clearly stated he couldn't provide admission to the same course again.

The SFI activists locked the principal in his room for over an hour while shouting slogans.

When a police team arrived, the protesters attempted to prevent the vehicles from entering the campus. However, the cops forcibly entered the college and set the principal free. In the melee, a skirmish broke out between the cops and the SFI activists. The police baton-charged and removed the student protesters by arresting them.

Four policemen, including the Kazhakootam Assistant Commissioner, were injured in the clashes. More personnel were deployed on the campus, given the heightened tension.

Meanwhile, the SFI leaders unofficially said the principal behaved rudely when they came to meet him on the admission matter. Though an application for the course was filed as per the provisions, the principal rejected the same. They alleged that the latter’s decision was based on political interests.