Govt promises 10 acres for Vizhinjam fisherfolk rehabilitation, Church rejects offer

Thiruvananthapuram: With the fisherfolk intensifying the ongoing stir against the Vizhinjam port project, a cabinet sub-committee has come up with a drastic rehabilitation package to address their main concerns.

The measures include setting aside 10-acre land for rehabilitating the affected families. This was decided in a meeting of the sub-committee held after discussions with the Chief Minister. It was also decided to hold talks with the protestors.

The Latin Archdiocese which is leading the protests however, refused to withdraw the agitation till the action is taken.

“The cabinet sub-committee decisions are not new. We want action, not promises. We are hopeful of the meeting with the Chief Minister,” Auxiliary Bishop of Latin Catholic Church Dr R Christudas said.

According to authorities, a total of 3000 families will be beneficiaries of the proposed package. Priority will be given to rehabilitating 335 families currently residing at various camps. They will be shifted to rented houses soon, and the Government will bear the rent.

An eight-acre land belonging to the Animal Husbandry department at Muttathara and another two acres of the Thiruvananthapuram Municipality will be handed over for the rehabilitation purpose. It was also agreed in principle to compensate the Animal Husbandry department with the land of the Prisons department.

The sub-committee will again meet after receiving reports from the respective department secretaries on the handing over of the land. A final decision on land transfer will be taken post discussions with the Chief Minister.

Ministers M.V. Govindan, Antony Raju, Ahamed Devarkovil, V. Abdurahiman, K. Rajan, and J. Chinchu Rani, besides Mayor Arya Rajendran, attended the parleys.

Scores of fishermen led by the Thiruvananthapuram Latin Archdiocese have been protesting for the last seven days against the Vizhinjam port construction, which they claim is resulting in coastal erosion and sea attacks. The protestors broke down the entrance gate to the port construction site today, besides holding protests in the sea.

The main demand of the Archdiocese was that the Government immediately arrange free accommodation for families who lost their houses and lands in the sea attacks. Also, the affected should be wholly rehabilitated and fully compensated. They further wanted a scientific study into the reasons for the large-scale “coastal erosion” while asking the authorities to stop the port construction activities. The Archdiocese batted for rehabilitation of families affected by the coastal erosion too.