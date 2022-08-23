'Azad Kashmir' remark: Thiruvalla court asks police to file case against Jaleel

Pathanamthitta: A sub court in Thiruvalla on Tuesday asked the police to file a case against Kerala legislator KT Jaleel over his controversial Facebook post wherein he used the terms 'Indian-Occupied Kashmir' and 'Azad Kashmir'. The court said this while considering a plea filed by RSS activist Arun Mohan.

The Delhi Police had the other day sought legal opinion on taking a case against the leader on the same matter on basis of a complaint filed in by lawyer GS Mani at Tilak Nagar Police Station. The complaint was transferred to the cyber police division.

The former State Minister had triggered a row last week by terming Jammu and Kashmir as ‘India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir’ and referring to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir' as 'Azad Kashmir'. Defending himself Jaleel said he had written Azad Kashmir in double inverted commas. In other words, Jaleel implied it was not his view.

In the post, he had said, “Jammu, Kashmir Valley and Ladakh form the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The part of Kashmir annexed to Pakistan is known as ‘Azad Kashmir’.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan filed a complaint against the CPM leader to the Assembly Speaker alleging that he violated the MLA code of conduct.