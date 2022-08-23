MDMA seized in Thodupuzha again

Thodupuzha: A young man and woman have been arrested with the drug MDMA in Thodupuzha.

Thodupuzha resident Yunas Razak, 25, and Kothamangalam resident Akshaya Shaji, 22, were nabbed by the police. They were caught during the checks held at a lodge near the Thodupuzha private bus stand. Around 6.6 grams of MDMA were seized.

This is the fourth crackdown in the Thodupuzha area in a span of a few days. The excise team arrested civil police officer M J Shanavas of the Idukki AR camp with MDMA and ganja on Saturday. An accomplice was also arrested along with him. Both of them have been remanded.

Following a tip-off received by DySP Madhu Babu, the accused were nabbed on Monday. Thodupuzha SHO V C Vishnu Kumar, SI Krishnan Nair, ASI T S Shamsudheen, Unnikrishnan, and CPOs Mahin, Sinaj, Vishnu, Sanup, Rajesh, and Rasiya caught the culprits. The DANSAF team of the Idukki SP, and DySP’s special squad members were also part of the inspection.

Drug haul in Kochi: Probe gets underway

Nedumbassery: The Customs along with its narcotics wing has begun a joint investigation into the seizure of 18 kg of drugs, worth Rs 36 crore, from the Cochin International Airport.

Palakkad native Muraleedharan Nair, who was caught with the drugs in Kochi, was remanded by the Angamaly court on Monday.

A Nigerian woman, Emmanuela Omid, who was to receive the drugs in Delhi, was nabbed by Customs officers in Delhi from the hotel where she had been staying. She will be brought to Kochi on Tuesday.

Muraleedharan Nair had smuggled the drug metha quinol to Kochi from Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. The Nigerian woman had been staying in Delhi for a long time. She is suspected to be a key member of a gang that delivers drugs, procured from African countries to various parts of the country.