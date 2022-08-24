Complainant arrested after he tears off Rs 500 notes at police station

Nedumkandam: A 27-year-old man who arrived at the police station got it all wrong the other day. He wanted to lodge a complaint but found himself behind bars after he tore off currency notes in anger following an argument.

Prakash (27), a resident of Sabin House, Parathode was arrested after he tore off three Rs 500 Indian currency notes at the Nedumkandam police station.

The accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 489 and Section 3 (2-e) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

As per the First Information Report he has been booked for tearing Indian currency notes and causing a loss of Rs 1,500 to the public exchequer. Prakash was produced before a First-Class Magistrate Court, which remanded him in judicial custody.

Squabble that led to police

Prakash and his friend Sarath Kumar together bought a vehicle recently. However, Kumar and another friend drove off with the vehicle without informing Prakash. An argument ensued between the parties, and finally, the matter reached the police station.

Prakash and Kumar tried to sort out the differences with the mediation of the police. However, Prakash claimed compensation during compromise talks, citing that repairing tools kept in the vehicle were missing. His friend refuted the same, and a tiff ensued.

In the heat of the moment, Prakash took out the three Rs 500 notes from his pocket and tore them before throwing the pieces at the face of Kumar. The police arrested him immediately.

Likely punishment

The country's citizens have only the right to carry out currency transactions authorized by the Reserve Bank of India. The currency is public property. If one deliberately damages the currency, they will receive a maximum of six years imprisonment. Damaging currency notes is an offence under Section 489 and can be punished with one-year imprisonment. Besides, such persons can be sentenced to five years under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.