Kerala likely to receive widespread rain till Saturday, orange alert in 4 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rains at isolated places in all districts in Kerala in the next few hours.

The State is likely to receive widespread rain till Saturday due to a cyclonic trough over northeast Bay of Bengal.

The department has issued orange alert in Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts, and yellow for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur for Wednesday (today).

Yellow alert has been issued in Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad for Thursday, and in Ernakulam and Idukki for Friday.

Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kasaragod, where orange alert has been issued, are likely to receive isolated extremely heavy rains, and heavy downpour is expected in districts where yellow alert is in place.

Considering the possibility of heavy rains, the State Disaster Management Authority, too, has issued a warning.

Squally weather with wind speed of 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along the coasts of Kerala and Lakhshadweep. Fishermen has been advised against venturing into the sea from Kerala, Lakshadweep and Karnataka coasts.