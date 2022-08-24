Wild elephant dies after falling into septic tank in Thrissur

Thrissur: A wild elephant died after falling into a septic tank in the backyard of an uninhabited house here on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The incident was reported from Vellikulangara forest range in Thrissur's Kodakara.

The elephant which fell into the septic tank was lifted using a crane after widening the hole in Vellikulangara forest range in Thrissur's Kodakara. Photo: Russel Shahul/Manorama

A forest officer said the young tuskless male elephant, which strayed into the area inhabited by humans by demolishing the solar fencing, was found dead with its face falling first into the septic tank.

The elephant was lifted from the area using a crane after widening the hole. The elephant was then dragged on to a truck which lay 150 metres away. It was buried after the postmortem.