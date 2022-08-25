Mother of twin girls found dead in Mundakayam well

Koruthodu: A 26-year-old woman was found dead in mysterious circumstances in the well of her house at Koruthodu, Mundakayam in Kottayam district on Wednesday.

The deceased, Anjali, is the wife of Puthanparambil Shyam of Mynakkulam, Madukka, and mother to twin girls Ayana and Ahana.

Anjali had gone to bed on Tuesday night with her daughters. However, she was missing on Wednesday morning and relatives launched a search. Anjali’s body was soon located in the well behind the house. Police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel recovered the body sometime later.

The body was found in a reclining position in the well. According to Mundakayam police, who have registered a case and commenced an investigation into the incident, it is unlikely that Anjali slipped into the well accidentally as there was a protective wall around it.

Meanwhile, neighbours and other local people told the police that they were not aware of any domestic issues between Anjali and her relatives. At the same time, police are yet to confirm whether Anjali had committed suicide.