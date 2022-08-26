Malayalam
Video of a dangerous 'school trip' in Wayanad irks RTO

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 26, 2022 04:40 PM IST
Schoolgirls are seen clinging onto a jeep whilst dangerously perched on its footrest as it navigated the dangerous curves and slopes of roads here. Photo: Screengrab from MMTV.
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: Evening commuters passing through Ambalavayal in Sultan Bathery on Thursday were met by an strange sight - schoolgirls were seen clinging on to a jeep whilst dangerously perched on its footrest as it navigated the dangerous curves and slopes of roads here.

A video of this, captured by passengers in a trailing vehicle, made rounds on social media on Friday. It's a school trip, we learn quickly enough. This is evident from the uniform the girls are seen in and the heap of school bags mounted on top of the jeep.

While it could be argued that it is the plight of most school-going children here owning to a lack of proper public transport infrastructure, the Regional Transport Office (RTO) has not taken it gently.

It is clear from the video that this is a flouting of rules - not only those governing road safety, but also those when minors are involved. The RTO has started an investigation into the incident.

