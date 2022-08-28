IMD warns of another spell of torrential rains in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive heavy rains for four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, adding that it has issued a yellow alert for six districts.



Heavy thundershowers are likely in central and northern Kerala till Wednesday, the weather department said. Yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts on Sunday.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

Those living in the hilly areas are advised to exercise caution. The IMD has also predicted strong winds touching speeds of 50kmph in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Palakkad districts.

Flash floods were reported from isolated places in the hilly regions of Karuvarakundu in Malappuram, Vilangad near Nadapuram in Kozhikode and Nedumpoyil-Mananthavady Road areas in Kannur districts, on Saturday.

Heavy rains or landslides inside the forests in these three places might have triggered the flash floods, officials said.

The flash flood that began after 2 pm on Saturday continued late into the night at Vilandad. Velliyode, Cherumoth and Vishnumangalam were flooded by night. Though the water level receded for a while, it later rose again. Authorities are yet to find the landslide-hit areas.

Heavy rains battered the hilly areas of Malappuram. Olippuzha was in spate following the heavy downpour that started by around 4 pm. The river changed its course, and submerged the Chiraykkalkundu-Pulvetta road and the nearby farmlands. Olippuzha had experienced a similar flash flood on Thursday also.