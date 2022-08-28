KSRTC to recover Rs 9.49 lakh loss from 111 employees

Thiruvananthapuram: Employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will have to compensate for the revenue loss the corporation incurred after a section of them had stayed away from duties on June 26.

The managing director of the corporation has issued an order to recover the loss of Rs 9,49,510 from 111 employees, who boycotted duties in protest against the rescheduling of services. The compensation will be recovered from their salaries in five equal installments.

The action is against employees attached to Pappanamcode, Vikas Bhavan, City and Peroorkada depots. Pappanamcode depot had incurred a loss of Rs 1,35,000 after eight conductors stayed off duty, while 13 drivers and 12 conductors in Vikas Bhavan caused a loss of Rs 2,10,382.

As many as 17 conductors and 11 drivers from the City depot stayed away from work, causing a loss of Rs 2,75,050. Peroorkada depot incurred a loss of Rs 3,30,075 when 25 conductors and as many drivers did not work.

The managing director has also ordered to recover Rs 40,277 from eight employees attached to Parassala depot. They had boycotted work on July 12 last year, protesting against the spread-over duty.