Govt announces Onam bonus of Rs 4,000, festival advance of Rs 20,000

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday announced a bonus of Rs 4,000 for the state sector employees in connection with the upcoming Onam festival. They would also be eligible to avail of a festival advance of Rs 20,000, said finance minister K N Balagopal in a statement here on Monday.

Those government employees, who are not entitled to receive a bonus, would get Rs 2,750 as a special festival allowance, the finance minister said.

All the government sector employees would be entitled to a festival advance of Rs 20,000. Last year, staff received Rs 15,000 as festival advance.

Part-time and contingent staff would get the advance of Rs 6,000 on their salaries, the minister added.

Service pensioners and employees under the contributory pension scheme would be paid a special festival allowance of Rs 1,000.

The benefits and assistance would reach over 13 lakh employees and labourers working in the government sector, the minister said.

(With input from PTI)