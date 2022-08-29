Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Govt announces Onam bonus of Rs 4,000, festival advance of Rs 20,000

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 29, 2022 03:00 PM IST
Rupee
Image for representation only. File/AFP
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday announced a bonus of Rs 4,000 for the state sector employees in connection with the upcoming Onam festival. They would also be eligible to avail of a festival advance of Rs 20,000, said finance minister K N Balagopal in a statement here on Monday.

Those government employees, who are not entitled to receive a bonus, would get Rs 2,750 as a special festival allowance, the finance minister said.

All the government sector employees would be entitled to a festival advance of Rs 20,000. Last year, staff received Rs 15,000 as festival advance.

RELATED ARTICLES

Part-time and contingent staff would get the advance of Rs 6,000 on their salaries, the minister added.

Service pensioners and employees under the contributory pension scheme would be paid a special festival allowance of Rs 1,000.

The benefits and assistance would reach over 13 lakh employees and labourers working in the government sector, the minister said.

(With input from PTI)

 

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.