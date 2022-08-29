Malayalam
Kodiyeri shifted to Chennai hospital in air ambulance

Our Correspondent
Published: August 29, 2022 01:58 PM IST
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. File Photo: Manorama
Thiruvananthapuram: Senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who stood down as party state secretary due to his health situation, was shifted to Chennai hospital for further treatment on Monday.

He was taken in an ambulance from his house near AKG Centre here to the airport. From there he was flown to Chennai in a special air ambulance. Balakrishnan's wife Vinodini Balakrishnan accompanied him.

He will be admitted to Apollo Hospital for further treatment. A team from the hospital had arrived at the state capital on Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accompanied by his wife and daughter, came to meet Balakrishnan before he left for the hospital.

Newly appointed state secretary MV Govindan, politburo member MA Babby, and senior CPM leaders AK Balan and M Vijayakumar also visited Balakrishnan. 

