Madrassa teacher sentenced to 26 years in prison for assaulting minor girl

Palakkad: Madrassa teacher Naushad Latheef (38), who assaulted a nine-year-old girl sexually at an Islamic school, was on Wednesday sentenced to 26 years in jail.



Palakkad Fasttrack Special Pocso Court T Sanju also fined him Rs 1.75 lakh.

As per the case, the man assaulted the fourth grader from July 2018 to March 2019.

The man will have to serve an extra 3.5 years in prison, if he fails to pay th fine on time.

The imprisonment sentence, under various sections, would run concurrently, and the fine amount will be handed over to the survivor, the court said.

The case was registered by the then officers of Agali Police Station – SI P Vishnu and M C Reji Kutti - and they submitted the charge sheet. Special Public Prosecutor T Shobhana appeared for the prosecution.