PM Modi to inaugurate Phase-IA of Kochi Metro today

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kerala on Thursday as part of his two-day visit to the state. His agenda includes the inauguration of Phase I A of the Kochi Metro and commissioning of the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

The Prime Minister would arrive here on Thursday evening, address a public meeting and visit the Adi Shankara janmabhoomi kshetram (temple) at Kalady -- the birthplace of the Hindu saint -- official sources said on Wednesday.

He would lay the foundation stone of the Phase II of the Kochi Metro project at 6pm on Thursday and inaugurate the phase-1A, first stretch from SN Junction to Vadakkekotta.

11.2 km and 11 stations

The proposed Phase-II corridor of Kochi Metro from JLN Stadium to Infopark, Kakkanad, would cover 11.2 km and have 11 stations.

Phase-I extension is the first stretch of work directly taken up by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL). With the inauguration of Phase I-A, Kochi Metro would cover at least 27 km with 24 stations.

The revenue operations of both the stations would begin at 7 pm soon after Modi dedicates the stations to the people of Kochi. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety had given approval for the revenue operations of the Petta-SN Junction stretch after inspections.

The work on Vadakkekotta, SN Junction stations and Panamkutty bridge was started on October 16, 2019 and continued even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vadakkekotta is the biggest among the metro stations with an area of 4.3 lakh square feet. Unlike other metro stations, large commercial spaces have been created on both inside and outside the new facilities, KMRL sources said.

Vadakkekotta station depicts Kerala's role in the freedom struggle as its theme, while the theme of SN Junction is Ayurveda and its modern approaches. On completion, the combined Phase-I and Phase-II metro network would link major residential and commercial hubs in the city with major transit hubs such as railway stations and bus-stands, thus reinforcing the concept of multi-modal integration and first/last mile connectivity, a KMRL statement said. With the SN Junction and Vadakkekotta stations open for revenue operations, KMRL expects to transport an average of 1 lakh commuters per day.

The Kochi Metro said its foundation-laying ceremony would be held at CIAL trade fair and exhibition centre.

Commissioning INS Vikrant

On Friday, PM Modi will commission the INS Vikrant at the Cochin Shipyard Limited and also "unveil the new naval ensign (Nishaan) thereby doing away with the colonial past," the PMO said in a statement.

