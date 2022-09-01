Three nabbed for gang-rape of Tamil woman in Kannur

Kannur: Three people were arrested in connection with the gang-rape of a Tamil woman here on Thursday.

The Kannur City Police nabbed Kanhangad Vijesh, a Tamil woman named Malar and a Nileswaram native in connection with the incident. Vijesh and Malar are likely to be arrested.

A young woman hailing from Tamil Nadu was allegedly gang-raped after she was rendered unconscious by serving her juice spiked with drugs. According to the survivor, Malar is her husband's relative. The survivor had approached Malar, who lives in Kannur, for a job. She reached Kannur from Tamil Nadu on August 23 and was living in Malar’s house.

On Saturday night (August 27), Malar told the survivor that they would shift houses and both went to another place. At the new house, the survivor was given the juice. The woman lost consciousness soon and was allegedly raped by Vijesh and another man belonging to Tamil Nadu, she said in a complaint filed with the police.