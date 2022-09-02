Uma Thomas scoffs at allegations that son is a drug addict

Kochi: Congress legislator Uma Thomas lashed out against allegations that said her son was a drug addict.

The allegations came in the wake of fellow Congress leader VD Satheesan's remark in the Assembly the other day.

Speaking about the rampant drug problem in Kerala, Satheesan admitted that the son of his close friend is a drug addict.

"He is the son of a close friend. I know him right from his childhood and have watched him grow. He was brilliant at studies and passed out from a top engineering college.

But today he is addicted to drugs. And now, he has been admitted to the drug de-addiction centre for the second time,” Satheesan had said.

“I am hoping and praying that he would overcome the addiction and be back amidst us," he added.

Many presumed (wrongly) Satheesan's statement to mean Satya, the son of Uma Thomas and former legislator, the late PT Thomas.

However, this is not the case, Uma clarified. In a social media post on Friday, Uma lashed out at those propagating false rumours.

"I know many still hold grudges against PT (Thomas). These rumours are an attempt to derail me off the course I've charted for myself. I will finish what PT started," Uma said.

She also warned that complaints will be lodged against those spreading false information.