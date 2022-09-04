IMD predicts isolated heavy rain in Kerala; yellow alert in 5 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rain in Kerala on Sunday. A yellow alert was sounded in five districts -- Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad.

According to the weather office, the state is likely to receive rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in the next 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for the following districts till September 8:

September 5: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Malappuram and Wayanad.

September 6: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

September 7: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

September 8: Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

Lakshadweep fishermen directed to exercise caution

The IMD warned fishermen on Lakshadweep coast against venturing into the sea on Sunday and Monday. However, there is no such restriction for fisherfolk along the Kerala-Karnataka coast. In Lakshadweep, winds up to 50 km/h followed by rough weather are expected on these days.